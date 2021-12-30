Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires Shares of 11,872 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,392,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $88.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $197.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.