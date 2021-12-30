Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 23.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 99.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 64,610 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIY opened at $15.16 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

