Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Cuts Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,296 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned about 0.14% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,714,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,060,000 after purchasing an additional 409,472 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 14.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 856,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 465,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 15.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 417,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR opened at $17.90 on Thursday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.

