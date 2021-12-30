1,222 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 63.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after buying an additional 380,388 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $54,612,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in General Dynamics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after buying an additional 211,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $24,271,629,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $207.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

