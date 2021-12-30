Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. abrdn plc raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 64,785 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 413,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

