iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $15,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 699.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,393,000 after purchasing an additional 83,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $16,650,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,878.1% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 59,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25,490.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 52,511 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $278.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.86. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $218.36 and a 12-month high of $280.14.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

