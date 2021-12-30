SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

MDY stock opened at $518.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $512.91 and its 200-day moving average is $499.05. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $409.73 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

