Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 1,507 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $58,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $613,000. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 46,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,032,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $505.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $507.22.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

