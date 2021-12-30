Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 600 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.12% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $33,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWK opened at $187.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.38 and its 200 day moving average is $190.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on SWK. Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.25.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

