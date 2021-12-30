Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,759 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,170 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.15% of Regions Financial worth $30,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 96,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 174,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.