Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 410 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $31,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 475.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,553,000 after purchasing an additional 787,605 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Genuine Parts by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,951,000 after purchasing an additional 328,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

GPC opened at $139.60 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $93.62 and a 52 week high of $140.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.17.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

