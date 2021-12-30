Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Decreases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 599,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.5% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $47,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.91 and a 200 day moving average of $82.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.