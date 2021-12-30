Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Lowers Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.08% of General Mills worth $28,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average of $61.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,861 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

