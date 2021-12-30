Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 79 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $203,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.30.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $207.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.68 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

