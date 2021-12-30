Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives $22.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 145,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,594,154.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 371,250 shares of company stock worth $4,453,128 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The company has a market cap of $410.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.23.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

