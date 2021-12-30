BORA Market Cap Tops $815.30 Million (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One BORA coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BORA has a total market capitalization of $815.30 million and approximately $49.49 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BORA has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BORA alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00042493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007010 BTC.

BORA Coin Profile

BORA is a coin. Its genesis date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,250,000 coins. The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

Buying and Selling BORA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BORA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BORA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BORA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.