Sound Shore Management Inc CT Has $88.22 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT decreased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,612,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies accounts for about 2.5% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned about 1.02% of Sensata Technologies worth $88,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ST. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of ST stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.56.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.