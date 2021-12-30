Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Reaches $22.44 on Top Exchanges (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $16.38 million and approximately $20,149.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for about $22.44 or 0.00047364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.56 or 0.07801054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00073835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,418.84 or 1.00097574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007985 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 730,219 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

