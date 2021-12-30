Mirrored Apple Market Cap Reaches $17.43 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for approximately $180.21 or 0.00380412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $17.43 million and approximately $41,667.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.56 or 0.07801054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00073835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,418.84 or 1.00097574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 96,723 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

