New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 39,506 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,506 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $20,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.31 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.