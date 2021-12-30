Compass Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.75 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Compass Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 142,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 55,720 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 312.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 58,075 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 164,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 64,439 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,245,000.

Shares of JMST opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.99 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

