Compass Financial Group Inc. Sells 230 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Compass Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,376,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,917,000 after purchasing an additional 112,550 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 693,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after purchasing an additional 38,326 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 406,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,076 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $58.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $58.90.

