Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 155,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,801,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 192,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,617,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 114,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $48.96 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.