Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,081 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.96 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

