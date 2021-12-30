Private Portfolio Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,089 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,390,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,298,000 after buying an additional 393,975 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,082,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,187,000 after purchasing an additional 488,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,840,000 after purchasing an additional 834,160 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,415,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,044,000 after purchasing an additional 91,288 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

