Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after buying an additional 425,869 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $133.66 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $142.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

