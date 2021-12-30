Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,394.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $109.77 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.