Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

