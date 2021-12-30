Choate Investment Advisors Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $172.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $172.46.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

