Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stake Trimmed by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,510,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.5% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors owned approximately 1.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $102,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $69.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.429 per share. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

