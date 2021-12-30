Choate Investment Advisors Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.40.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $415.42 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.02. The firm has a market cap of $262.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

