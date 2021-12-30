Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Shares Down 0.2%

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 129 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 129.75 ($1.74). Approximately 59,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 400,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.75).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.39. The company has a market capitalization of £569.09 million and a PE ratio of 7.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

