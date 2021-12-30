Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Shares Up 2.5%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY)’s share price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bâloise in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90.

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

