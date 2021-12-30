ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) were up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.89 and last traded at $58.89. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.23.

A number of analysts have commented on ICCGF shares. Danske downgraded shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $533.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

