Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Shares Down 1%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.52. 2,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 38,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Opthea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.27% of Opthea worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT)

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

