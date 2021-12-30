Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Shares Down 1%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.52. 2,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 38,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Opthea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19.
About Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT)
Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
