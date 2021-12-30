Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Trading Down 2.9%

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.04 and last traded at $66.04. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Globe Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33.
About Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY)
Globe Telecom, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers digital mobile communications, fixed line communications, and broadband services. It operates through the Mobile Communication Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Taguig, Philippines.
