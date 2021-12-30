Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.1% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 116,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $163.83 on Thursday. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.59 and a 200 day moving average of $168.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

