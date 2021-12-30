Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Shares Down 0.5%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 242,635 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 89,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82.

About Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY)

Lojas Renner SA engages in retail trading of clothing, sports articles, accessories, and cosmetics in the domestic market. It operates through following segments: Retail and Financial Products. The Retail segment refers to the trade of garment items for women, men and children fashion; perfumery, cosmetics, toiletry products, correlated, watches, as well as the home and decoration.

