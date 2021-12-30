Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Shares Down 17.9%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) shares fell 17.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Gem Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

