Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Trading Down 0%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) was down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.01 and last traded at $37.18. Approximately 23,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 48,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $1.2869 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STK. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 14.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 103,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile (NYSE:STK)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.