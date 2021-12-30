Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Shares Up 0.4%

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 137.58 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 134.50 ($1.81). Approximately 25,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 168,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.80).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.83 million and a P/E ratio of 11.08.

About Anexo Group (LON:ANX)

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. It also provides integrated end-to-end services, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

