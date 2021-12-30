Kava.io Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.63 or 0.00220416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003516 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031887 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.32 or 0.00521031 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00078594 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

