Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Trading Up 2.9%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)’s stock price was up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.63 and last traded at $89.74. Approximately 2,308 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.23.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.10.

About Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand; and reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as provides mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.