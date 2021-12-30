Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $15.58 million and $47,307.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,468.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,729.52 or 0.07856910 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.19 or 0.00312184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.76 or 0.00913792 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00073164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.07 or 0.00474154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.60 or 0.00258274 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,625,953 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.