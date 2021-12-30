Liquity (LQTY) Hits Market Cap of $75.48 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Liquity has a total market cap of $75.48 million and $899,067.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $5.36 or 0.00011284 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00058833 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.32 or 0.07789086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00074006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,426.83 or 0.99913224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00053348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,091,951 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

