WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Trading Down 7.6%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF)’s stock price fell 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.10. 5,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 30,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.