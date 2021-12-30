Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Holdings Trimmed by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $88.35 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $68.51 and a one year high of $88.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.07.

