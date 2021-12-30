Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Acquires 299 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,638 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 15.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 62,691 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 43.5% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day moving average is $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $235.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.