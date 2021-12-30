Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $171.38 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.58 and its 200-day moving average is $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

