Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $1.64 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $141.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $143.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

